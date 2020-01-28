LISTEN: Donegal manager Declan Bonner offers update on Patrick McBrearty and Niall O'Donnell

Contact
As Donegal prepare for their second league outing of the new season this weekend with a trip to Meath, it has been confirmed that Patrick McBrearty is back in the county after returning from the US.
The Kilcar man will link up with the Donegal panel this week - a timely boost to Declan Bonner's options as they get set for another difficult test in Navan.
In other team news, Niall O'Donnell is likely to be involved this weekend after missing last Saturday's opening match with Mayo in Ballybofey.
Caolan McGonagle picked up an injury in that game and according to his manager, is a doubt for this weekend.
Bonner, speaking at a press conference in Ballybofey today, told Tom Comack that his team have lessons to learn after conceding such a late goal in their draw with Mayo on Saturday night.
Back from the US - Patrick McBrearty
