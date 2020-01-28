Donegal's Leo McLoone retires from inter-county football

All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone will not be part of the Donegal squad for this season after it was confirmed that the Naomh Conaill player has retired from inter-county football.

McLoone helped his club to the Donegal Senior Football Championship title this year and the side went all the way to the Ulster final before losing out to Kilcoo.

Speaking at a press conference in Ballybofey today, Donegal manager Declan Bonner confirmed that the player had decided to step away from inter-county football.

Bonner described McLoone as a real leader who along with Frank McGlynn, will be greatly missed this season.

Naomh Conaill clubman Leo McLoone

McLoone, an All-Ireland winner with Donegal in 2012, enjoyed a fantastic career with his county - winning numerous Ulster titles along the way.

Speaking to Tom Comack, his manager said McLoone's decision was a big loss for Donegal.