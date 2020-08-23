REACTION: Daragh Mulgrew and St. Eunan's turn their attentions to Bundoran

St Eunan's had already qualified for a quarter-final before today's meeting with St. Michael's at O'Donnell Park.

But as Daragh Mulgrew pointed out after the game - the Letterkenny side knew the importance of picking up another win.

Mulgrew was part of a St. Eunan's team who were well in control - and he almost struck for a brilliant second half goal. His effort cannoned back off the crossbar before being dispatched by Niall O'Donnell.

After the game, Mulgrew gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty

Report: St. Eunan's 2-13, St. Michael's 0-7