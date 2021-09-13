LISTEN: Darach O'Connor said Buncrana patience was a virtue against Burt

Darach O'Connor said Buncrana's 2-11 to 0-5 win over Burt in the Donegal IFC was a little flattering, and that his team had to be patient to get the win.
Buncrana have already won Division 3 this season and while O'Connor believes a good foundation has been laid, there will be a step-up from next time out when they take Naomh Columba.
"The scoreline flattered us," O'Connor said. "We knew Burt would come with something. To kick 2-11 against that defensive system was good. It took us a while to figure it out. It was just about being patient."
More News
The Covid-19 incidence in Donegal has dropped below 1,000 cases over 14 days for the first time since mid-August
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.