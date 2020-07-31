LISTEN: Fr Seán Ó Gallchoir launches the eight edition of his Donegal Book of GAA Facts

Fr Seán Ó Gallchoir has been working away again in updating his Donegal GAA Book of Facts and the eighth edition was launched in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny on Thursday.

The latest edition has included the records for Ladies football and is another mammoth undertaking, but it is something that Fr Seán takes in his stride. The update is for the last five years since 2014.

At the launch Tom Comack caught up with him to ask him about the new book.