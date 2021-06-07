LISTEN:Talented singer and song writer who tours the north west excited to be releasing new single

A talented song writer and singer who is well known on the north west circuit is very excited to be releasing his new song.

'I love it'

Adam Dolan from Strabane is currently busy writing songs and says a debut album is in the works.

His new song, ‘If only you knew’, has been very warmly received.

“Beautiful, what a song. I love it a lot, watch this space.” – Dáithí Ó’Sé, presenter of The Today Show, RTÉ 1 said.

Recent singles from the talented musician has fared well and seen him perform on OceanFM, Highland Radio, Radio Nova and Irish Music Cafe.

“My recent single ‘Change the Record’ achieved number 7 in the Strabane Radio Charts in January 2021 and number one in the Tasmanian Top 40 Country Charts in February 2021. My original ‘Lay It Out' is currently Number ten in the Tasmanian Top 40 Country Charts,” he said.

Inspirations

He was inspired to join the industry by his grandfather, Bobby Moore, who taught the young aspiring musician how to play guitar. Adam went on to study music at school. He continued his musical journey by undertaking a Diploma in Musical Performance at the North West College. In 2016, in Birmingham, his band won the world skills category.

The singer has also supported Nathan Carter in concert and describes his style as being influenced by Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Tim McGraw and Tommy Emmanuel, amongst many others.

He describes his music as being pop/rock with a hint of country , at times.

Live performance

In February 2020 I performed in the Final Heat of Live and Unsigned in Bundoran for the Sea Sessions 2020 festival.

Adam will perform live at 7.30pm, June 11 at www.soundhouse.ie so tune in and enjoy the show.