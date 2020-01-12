USL REACTION: Frustrated Gibson insists there's a long way to go in season

Bonagee United manager Jason Gibson saw his team come away with a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Letterkenny Rovers on Sunday - but suggested his side could so easily have taken all three.

Rovers grabbed a point when BJ Banda equalised from a penalty kick which Gibson suggested was dubious to say the least.

Bonagee stay second in the table, but drop four points behind Ulster Senior League leaders Cockhill Celtic.

Gibson, who hit out at the state of the pitch at the Aura Leisure Centre, gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty after Sunday's game.