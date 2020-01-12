USL REACTION: Frustrated Gibson insists there's a long way to go in season

Contact
Bonagee United manager Jason Gibson saw his team come away with a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Letterkenny Rovers on Sunday - but suggested his side could so easily have taken all three.
Rovers grabbed a point when BJ Banda equalised from a penalty kick which Gibson suggested was dubious to say the least.
Bonagee stay second in the table, but drop four points behind Ulster Senior League leaders Cockhill Celtic.
Gibson, who hit out at the state of the pitch at the Aura Leisure Centre, gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty after Sunday's game.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Students who intend studying in the UK, with a view to later working in the ROI should ensure the degree you are thinking about will be recognised to work for the relevant governing body in the ROI
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.