REACTION: 'We'll take the positives and move on' - Johnny Dunleavy

Contact
It was a disappointing return to Ballybofey for Sligo Rovers player Johnny Dunleavy who watched from the bench as his team lost out to Finn Harps on Friday night.
The defender didn't make the starting eleven, but speaking after the game, he was full of praise for his team and felt Sligo created enough chances to deserve a goal.
Sligo will have a chance to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat when they play their first home game of the season against St. Patrick's Athletic next Saturday night.
And speaking to Diarmaid Doherty at Finn Park, Dunleavy said he's ready to step in if he gets a start.
SEE ALSO: McNamee settling in to life at Harps
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Nash McDaid presented with the Drowes Perpetual Cup for the first salmon from the fishery of the 2020 season and also the 1 kilo bar of silver and Thomas Gallagher Conservation Cup
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.