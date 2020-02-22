'Conceding a goal with ten seconds to go is unacceptable' - Connolly

It was a bitter-sweet night for one of Finn Harps' new signings as the Ballybofey club were denied a win over Derry City by a late equalising goal on Friday night.

Ryan Connolly scored his first Harps goal to put Ollie Horgan's side in front at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

But on a night of high drama, Derry City struck a last gasp equaliser on 95 minutes to ensure the spoils were shared.

Speaking to Diarmaid Doherty after the game the Mayo man said there were no excuses - Harps should have seen the game out and taken all three points.

But he insisted the players would regroup and focus their attentions now on Monday night's home fixture against Shelbourne.

Harps are third in the table after the second round of fixtures - two points behind the joint leaders Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, the only sides who have won both of their games so far.

Four points from a possible six is a fine start for Ollie Horgan's side - and they'll be hoping to keep that run going against Shels on Monday night. Last season's First Division champions lost out on Friday night. 2-1 at home to Dundalk.