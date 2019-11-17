LISTEN: Great feeling in dressing room getting to an Ulster final - Leo McLoone

Contact
If ever a player stood up when needed, then it was Leo McLoone on Saturday night. A collossus in the middle of the field. And was he delighted to reach an Ulster club final.
After the game, listen to his reaction as he spoke to Tom Comack
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Claire O’ Reilly, Nesbitt Arms Hotel; Mary Daly, Donegal Tourism; Christian Ruebel, Tourism Ireland; Elaine McInaw, Abbey Hotel Donegal; and Joleene McDermott, Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Offenbach
Many topics up for discussion as IFA presidential candidates address Donegal farmers tonight in Letterkenny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.