LISTEN: Eoghan Bán Gallagher wants Donegal to build panel to rival Dublin

After a frustrating end to the 2019 season, Eoghan Bán Gallagher is making steady progress from a broken leg and hopes to be back in action in the New Year.

But looking back on the year, he thinks the lesson to be learned is that Donegal need to continue building a panel that can match what Dublin have done in recent years. And in relation to the rule changes which are in place for the year ahead, the Killybegs man has grave reservations about the Forward Mark and the Sin Bin.

Eoghan Bán, now working in Donegal town, was given an hour off on Monday to attend the launch of the new Donegal jersey for 2020 in the Abbey Hotel in the town.

While still only a novice in footballing terms, the cultured and electric half-back is looking forward to getting back in the thick of the action, although he says he is following the protocols set down by his mentors.

“I’m progressing well. I seem to be hitting all the targets that Kevin Moran and Cathal Ellis are giving me, but it is slower progress than I thought it was going to be. But it is the nature of the injury, it is slow. Yeah, progressing well, but I’m not sure when I’ll be back yet.

“They’re not really giving me a date as such, because I would be an impatient patient. I would get a wee bit frustrated if I wasn’t hitting long term targets, so I have just short term targets to hit and whenever I hit all the short term targets I can go back on the pitch and hopefully get a good bit of training under my belt before I play again.”

Does that mean we will see the electric pace of the Killybegs man in the New Year? He said: “Ah yeah, hopefully in the National League, but if it’s not I should definitely be back for the championship.”

His injury came just days before the start of the Super 8s and the meeting with Kerry in July and it was the most inopportune in its timing.

“From a personal perspective it was thoroughly disappointing. It kinda took away everything you were aiming for the whole year, the year’s work. Yes, you won the Ulster championship, but we had wanted to progress on from last year. It took it away from a personal perspective.

“And then the timing, we seemed to get a lot of injuries at once. I felt that we had a strong squad to be able to deal with injuries to be honest this year but you don’t know that until you are in the test of battle.

“But, listen, Declan will again have a plan to integrate a few new fellows that will strengthen the squad again. Because if you look at the All-Ireland champions for the last five years, Dublin, they have the strongest squad and that’s something Donegal have to strive for. Injuries are part and parcel of the sport so we just have to get better at dealing with them as a team.”

Bán Gallagher bemoaned the fact that Donegal lost so many players at the same time in July. “Paddy McGrath and Neil McGee ended up injured for the Kerry game as well and Hughie (McFadden) and Jason McGee went off as well. Listen, you lost five of your back eight players and you still drew with Kerry, and they went on to run Dublin tight in the All-Ireland final. So you have to take heart from that there. And to be fair to all the players who came in, they all stepped up and delivered performances.

“Listen, we’re going in the right direction but we have to continue to push things on.”

When it was listed out to him that Donegal have had their greatest ever decade at intercounty and club level, he agreed and says he feels lucky to be involved.

“It has been a great decade for Donegal. I’m young enough that I don’t really remember (the bad days). My mum was saying that to me recently, you don’t realise how lucky you are. That Donegal football wasn’t always like that.

“When you look back, you are right. We are in the midst now of Donegal’s most successful years ever in this decade. I’ve played with some of Donegal’s greatest ever players. From a personal point of view it has been great and I’m sure from every single person in Donegal who has been involved with Donegal GAA, who supports Donegal GAA, it has been a great decade.”

He has been watching, like many, the journey of the Donegal club champions, Naomh Conaill. The Glenties side defeated Killybegs in their first game and on Saturday last accounted for Monaghan champions, Clontibret, in the Ulster club semi-final, which continues a great run for Donegal club champions in Ulster in recent years.

“I think Kilcar, when they got through the first year and lost to that great Slaughtneil team, that they kinda showed everybody (the way). Donegal football nearly went in with an inferiority when it came to Ulster club. Kilcar showed everybody that there was no reason to be that way. I think Gaoth Dobhair were brilliant last year and went on to win it.

“I have no doubt now that Glenties will go in now and have absolutely no fears of playing Kilcoo. And everybody in Donegal is behind them.

“They were absolutely excellent (on Saturday night); they are so competitive and so well drilled. If you were a Glenties supporter, we’re all supporting them now, but if you were a Glenties supporter all season, you would be delighted with the way the team is playing, because they leave everything on the pitch. And any day any team goes out, that’s all you can ask for, to give 100%.”

RULE CHANGES

Asked about the rule changes that were passed recently at Special Congress, Eoghan Bán is less positive and says he will be happy when they are reversed.

“Being a defender, I wouldn’t be particularly happy with the new rules. It’s the Forward Mark I would not be happy with. I felt football had turned the corner anyway and had gone back to more attacking. There were a lot of teams putting up big scores. The highest scoring championships have been in the last few years. But I just think it is taking away the skill of defending.

“Now it is going to question us again about how we go about marking opposition forwards with the Forward Mark in play. Personally, I wouldn’t be a fan (of the new rule).”

As for the Sin Bin, he also feels that it might cause a knock-on effect. “The only thing about the Sin Bin now is if a team gets a black card and they go down to 14 men, I can see every team playing 14 behind the ball. It might encourage a wee bit more of defensive football, rather than vica versa. So it mightn’t be great that way, and they want to get away from defensive football.

“Listen, there is only way to try it out and that is to trial it. I know now it is in full time but we have to go out and deal with it. I’m sure a lot of teams will be putting emphasis on the best use of the Forward Mark. But, listen, there’s no point having any wild opinion on it until we see it in full action in a full campaign and see the pros and cons.

“If it was put in so easily, I’m sure it can be taken out as easily,” laughs Gallagher. “Hopefully, it will get back to the old way - back to the good old art of defending.”

But whatever about the rules, it will be great to see Eoghan Bán Gallagher back on the field in a Donegal jersey in 2020. After narrowly missing out on an All-Star in 2018 and then sustaining a broken leg in 2019, I'm sure he’s hoping for a change of luck in 2020.