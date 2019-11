Gavin Mulreany hit five points as St Nauls clinched the Donegal U21B Championship title today.

They had four points to spare at the finish, winning y 0-14 to 1-7 against Termon at O'Donnell Park.

Mulreany, who keeps goal for the seniors, captained the team at full-forward and after the game, he gave his thoughts to Tom Comack.