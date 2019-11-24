LISTEN: Footballer of the Year Michael Murphy on Donegal's year, Frank McGlynn and David Walsh

A third All-Star and then named Donegal Player of the Year was a nice finish to the year for arguably Donegal's greatest ever footballer, Michael Murphy.

After receiving his award on Saturday night at the annual Banquet in the Abbey Hotel, Michael spoke to Peter Campbell and as well as looking back on the year, he is already planning for 2020 and he also took time to pay tribute to Frank McGlynn and David Walsh, with whom he won an All-Ireland medal in 2012.

