Listen: "After 14 special seasons, it's hard to leave it behind" - Frank McGlynn
Glenfin man honoured at Saturday night's awards banquet
Two former Donegal players - David Walsh and Frank McGlynn - were honoured at Saturday night's Donegal GAA awards banquet.
McGlynn only recently announced that he was stepping away from inter-county football after 14 brilliant years with Donegal.
He told the Democrat's Peter Campbell that even though he had been thinking about it retiring from the county squad for some time, it wasn't an easy decision to make.
