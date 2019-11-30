LISTEN: Donegal Town's Joe Stitt happy with new central role as his side win again

Contact
Another win and Donegal Town stay top of the Saturday Division One league with a 4-2 win over contenders Oldtown Celtic.
Once again Joe Stitt led the line well and also got on the scoresheet.
After the game he gave his reaction to Peter Campbell
