LISTEN: Aodh Ruadh's Player of the Year Johnny Gethins reflects on 2019 and coming so close

One of the most coveted trophies at the Aodh Ruadh dinner dance each year is the award of Senior Player of the Year. At the club's dinner dance in the Sandhouse, Rossnowlagh on Friday night, Johnny Gethins was the recipient of the Ciaran Keon Memorial Award.

After the presentations Peter Campbell spoke to the recipient about the year where the senior team came up just short in league and championship.

