LISTEN: Donegal's penalty saving hero Shaun Patton happy with win but feels there is room for improvement

Contact
Not for the first time Shaun Patton saved a penalty and in denying Shane Carey late on Donegal went on to win their opening Dr McKenna Cup game against by a point.
After the game Patton gave his reaction to the penalty and the Donegal performance
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A Donegal based Australian woman is doing her bit to help those in her native land where fires have caused devastation.
Daniel Moy presents Brendan Byrne and John Joe Carr with some Long John thermals at the Vintage Club presentation night in Doherty's Bar, Ardara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.