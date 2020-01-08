Contact

LISTEN: Declan Bonner says Donegal won't have enough players to fulfill Dr McKenna Cup semi-final

SIGERSON CUP CLASH AND ILLNESS HAS RAVAGED DONEGAL SQUAD

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Donegal defeated Derry tonight to reach the Dr McKenna Cup final and they are due to play Monaghan in the semi-final on Sunday. But because the Sigerson Cup is scheduled for Sunday and many of the Donegal squad have contacted a 'flu like virus, manager Declan Bonner says he will not be able to fulfill the fixture if the Ulster Council don't move the date.

When speaking to reporters after tonight's game, Bonner said he did not want to take this route, but may be left with no option, as he did not want to go around clubs and pick up players who are not back in training to make up a team.

It seems that Tyrone and Down, who are due to meet in the other semi-final, are in a similar position and are not happy with the fixture.

After the game tonight, Tom Comack spoke to Declan Bonner about the win over Derry and the possible scenario of the semi-final on Sunday next.

