LISTEN: Caolan Ward feels Donegal are moving in the right direction

Caolan Ward hit his first senior goal for Donegal on Wednesday night as Declan Bonner's side defeated Derry in their second and final group game in the Dr McKenna Cup.
The St Eunans man agreed that the goal gave his team the cushion they needed to go on and claim victory - even though Derry came back with a few scores of their own in the closing stages.
Ward feels Donegal played well on the night, and they're going in the right direction as they continue their preparations for the league.
He spoke after the game to Tom Comack
