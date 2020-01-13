LISTEN: Donegal's Brendan McCole speaking after DCU win over Garda in Sigerson Cup

Contact
DCU had to work hard for their Sigerson victory over Garda on Sunday, winning the game in added time, after Donegal 'keeper Shaun Patton had hit some great points for the losers.
After the game Conor Breslin caught up with DCU captain and Donegal player Brendan McCole, who was happy to be in the next round
