LISTEN: Donegal man Brendan McCole captains DCU to win Sigerson Cup

Brendan McCole of St Nauls and Donegal became the third Donegal player to lift the Sigerson Cup as captain when DCU defeated IT Carlow in the final tonight. He was following in the footsteps of Jim McGuinness and Christy Toye.

The Dublin college prevailed by 0-14 to 0-7. McCole was joined by Conor Morrison in the side and Mark Curran also played his part as a second half substitute.

LISTEN TO CONOR BRESLIN'S INTERVIEW WITH BRENDAN MCCOLE AFTER THE FINAL

Scorers for DCU: David Garland (0-4 1f), Evan Comerford (0-3 3f), Paddy Small (0-2), Micheál Bannigan (0-2, 2f), Shane Carthy (0-1), Sean Bugler (0-1), Brian Stack (0-1).

Scorers for IT Carlow: Cian Farrell (0-6 6f), Evan Lowry (0-1).

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (Donegal)

3. Brendan McCole (Donegal)

4. Daniel Corcoran (Louth)

5. Kevin Flynn (Kildare)

6. Sean MacMahon (Dublin)

7. Declan Monaghan (Dublin)

8 Jordan Morrissey (Carlow)

9. Sean Bugler (Dublin)

34. Shane Carthy (Dublin)

11. Micheál Bannigan (Monaghan)

12. Brian Stack (Roscommon)

13. Thomas Edward Donohoe (Cavan)

14. Paddy Small (Dublin)

15. David Garland (Monaghan)

Subs:

28. Tom Fox (Dublin) for Donohoe (37 mins)

25. Stephen Smith (Dublin) for Stack (51 mins)

19. Mark Curran (Donegal) for Morrison (53 mins)

29. Nathan Gavigan (Donegal) for MacMahon (59 mins)

17. Kieran Dwyer (Kerry) for Corcoran (59 mins)