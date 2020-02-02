LISTEN: Donegal's Ryan McHugh gives reaction after his side's 10 point win over Meath in Navan

Contact
It was a good day at the office for Donegal and also for Ryan McHugh as he played his part in Donegal's big win over Meath in Navan.
After the game he spoke to the assembled press. Listen to his reaction
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny Rovers pictured before Saturday evening's win over Fanad United at Letterkenny Community Centre
The Bonagee United side who played College Corinthians in the FAI Intermediate Cup. PICTURES: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.