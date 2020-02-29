LISTEN: Donegal native Darragh Fallon happy enough with result as his Sligo minors draw with Donegal

Contact
Bundoran native Darragh Fallon was back on home territory today with his Sligo minor team and they went back up the road with a draw in a game played in difficult conditions.
Sligo, who won the Manning Cup last year at U-16 level, looked a good side and Fallon has been with them for a number of years.
Listen to his reaction as he spoke to Peter Campbell after the game.
