LISTEN: 'Harps were a bit unlucky tonight' - Georgie Kelly

Donegal's Georgie Kelly insisted supporters shouldn't read too much into Dundalk's big win in Ballybofey on Friday night - and said Harps didn't deserve to lose by such a big margin.

MAIN PIC: Georgie Kelly goes on the attack at Finn Park on Friday night. PICTURE STEPHEN DOHERTY

Dundalk ended up winning 4-0 (even though Georgie said it was five in his interview!) - but Kelly, who came on as a late substitute, said Ollie Horgan's team caused Dundalk plenty of problems and had chances of their own.

MATCH REPORT: Clinical Dundalk see off Harps

He also hinted that a loan move to Harps is something that might well be an option for him in the future - if he can't break into the first team at Oriel Park.