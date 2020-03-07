LISTEN: 'Harps were a bit unlucky tonight' - Georgie Kelly

Contact
Donegal's Georgie Kelly insisted supporters shouldn't read too much into Dundalk's big win in Ballybofey on Friday night - and said Harps didn't deserve to lose by such a big margin.
MAIN PIC: Georgie Kelly goes on the attack at Finn Park on Friday night. PICTURE STEPHEN DOHERTY
Dundalk ended up winning 4-0 (even though Georgie said it was five in his interview!) - but Kelly, who came on as a late substitute, said Ollie Horgan's team caused Dundalk plenty of problems and had chances of their own.
MATCH REPORT: Clinical Dundalk see off Harps
He also hinted that a loan move to Harps is something that might well be an option for him in the future - if he can't break into the first team at Oriel Park.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.