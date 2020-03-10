DONEGAL GAA
LISTEN: Bonner expects Donegal-Tyrone game to go ahead but not sure about future games
COVID-19 VIRUS COULD BE A FACTOR IN LEAGUE BEING FINISHED
Donegal are due to play Tyrone in the National League this Saturday night in Ballybofey. At the press conference today ahead of the game Donegal manager Declan Bonner spoke about the present situation regarding the COVID-19 virus and the impact it has had on sports events. He expects Saturday's game to go ahead but is not sure what will happen after that.
LISTEN to his interview with Tom Comack
