LISTEN: St Nauls mentor Patrick Burke reflects on their opening game against Naomh Conaill and the season ahead

St Nauls got their first taste of football in 2020 with their opening game against Donegal senior champions Naomh Conaill on Thursday night. They weren't able to match the Glenties men but mentor Patrick Burke says it is all about getting ready for Dungloe in the championship in just over a week
He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game
