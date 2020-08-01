LISTEN: Glenfin's Gerard Ward gives reaction after his side's win over Killybegs in Fintra

Contact
Gerard Ward hit 0-8 for Glenfin as they overcame Killybegs in Fintra.
He was very happy with the performance especially the way his side responded after Killybegs cut the lead to two points in the second half.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game
