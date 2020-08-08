LISTEN: Glenfin's Frank McGlynn pleased with his side's win over St Nauls in Pairc Taobhog

Contact
Glenfin had a convincing six point win over St Nauls in the second round of games in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Championship - making it two wins from two.
Their midfield general Frank McGlynn spoke to Peter Campbell after the game and expressed satisfaction with the performances to date
