Jason McGee made a return for Cloughaneely as a substitute as his club reached the Intermediate semi-final with a win over Red Hugh's. After the game Tom Comack spoke to the county star about his return and his future

LISTEN: Cloughaneely's Jason McGee says he "is mad for games" as he helps side into semi-finals

