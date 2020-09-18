LISTEN: We were confident going out for the second half - Kilcar's Stephen McBrearty

Kilcar are back in the county final after missing out in the past two years and Stephen McBrearty played his part in their semi-final win over Gaoth Dobhair at a wet O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Saturday evening.

Kilcar won on a scoreline of 0-14 to 1-6 but it was in the second half that they opened the gap as the sides were level at the break - 0-6 to 1-3.

"It wasn't very good conditions for two very offensive teams but I think we gave a good display for the viewers back home. It was good end to end stuff and good that we came out on top by four or five in the end.

"It was even better because we were missing Brian O'Donnell too. It made it harder for us going into the game but we dealt with it and won.

"The conditions were horrendous, but it was just wet. There wasn't much of a breeze in it, and as long as you keep your composure, you keep patient on the ball and don't panic at all, you'll be grand; you'll get through it."

The half-forward said that his side were conceding goals but he was happy that they were able to respond when the goal went in.

"We seem to concede goals a lot. But I think we reacted well. You know in last year's semi-final they got a goal and it kinda dampened our spirits. Out there we set up and I think it was level going in at half-time.

"We were confident enough coming out (for the second half) because these are the shooting goals down here. We set up well and got over it."

Because of the conditions he agreed that it was even more difficult for the forward players but felt that big brother Patrick had done well in the second half.

"It was not ideal conditions for any forward but as long as the ball goes to chest I think Paddy had the pace and accuracy to beat any defender in Ireland; it was going to be a tough day for Neil (McGee). But don't get me wrong, Neil is still a top defender and it was a good battle between the two of them. Neil won a couple of balls here in the first half and that gave him some momentum. But just Paddy got the right scores at the right time and that's what big players do on big occasions."

He also agreed that a number of other players really stepped up to the mark including Andrew McClean and Ryan McHugh.

"Andrew is flying and Ryan there as well, man of the match there tonight. He is hard to stop no matter kind of weather it is, whether its wet or windy or a dry day, he is a top quality footballer."

McBrearty said it wasn't their usual style but they had to play some possession football when they built up a lead.

"That is something you are not used to seeing a Kilcar team doing. Once we go we break in numbers. We just said we need to be more patient on the ball. Kilcar teams, once they go, maybe too many goes up the field. As long as we keep it over and back and keep patient, wait for the opportunity and drive into it."

The win gets them back to the county final, which was the target from the start: "It was, but to take each game at a time. We'll sit down tomorrow and analyse the Eunan's and Glenties game; they are two quality opposition teams so. We will regroup and analyse our mistakes out here and see who we get," said McBrearty.