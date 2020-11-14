REACTION: 'We're building nicely' - Donegal manager McCann gets set for Nickey Rackard Final

Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann can prepare his side for another Nickey Rackard Cup final after they impressed in a 3-25 to 1-21 victory over Tyrone in Letterkenny on Saturday.

The Donegal boss was happy with his team's performance, and in particular, their display in front of goal where they amassed such a good return.

They now look forward to a final meeting with Mayo next weekend.

After Saturday's game, McCann spoke with reporter Tom Comack.