REACTION: 'We're building nicely' - Donegal manager McCann gets set for Nickey Rackard Final

Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann can prepare his side for another Nickey Rackard Cup final after they impressed in a 3-25 to 1-21 victory over Tyrone in Letterkenny on Saturday.
The Donegal boss was happy with his team's performance, and in particular, their display in front of goal where they amassed such a good return.
They now look forward to a final meeting with Mayo next weekend.
After Saturday's game, McCann spoke with reporter Tom Comack.
