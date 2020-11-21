'With the quality in this squad, we could have done better this season' - Dave Webster

Contact
Dave Webster struggled to take in the circumstances that led to his team's defeat at the hands of Shamrock Rovers on a night of huge controversy in Ballybofey.
The FAI Cup quarter-final ended in a 3-2 win for the visitors - but they were given a real scare.
Harps led 2-0 at the break, and as Harps defender Webster pointed out afterwards, his team had played the champions off the park in the first half.
But in an amazing turnaround, Shamrock Rovers scored from two of three penalties awarded their way in the space of five second half minutes.
And when Graham Burke hit the winner on 72 minutes, they were on their way to the semi-finals.
For Webster and his team-mates, it was a case of what might have been.
And while Harps can take some pleasure from the fact that they'll be back playing Premier Division football next season, Webster insisted there was enough quality in the squad to do even better in this campaign.
He spoke to reporter Diarmaid Doherty.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Dave Webster is presented with the 54 Crew Supporters Player of the Year award by Nigel Hegarty PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.