'With the quality in this squad, we could have done better this season' - Dave Webster

Dave Webster struggled to take in the circumstances that led to his team's defeat at the hands of Shamrock Rovers on a night of huge controversy in Ballybofey.

The FAI Cup quarter-final ended in a 3-2 win for the visitors - but they were given a real scare.

Harps led 2-0 at the break, and as Harps defender Webster pointed out afterwards, his team had played the champions off the park in the first half.

But in an amazing turnaround, Shamrock Rovers scored from two of three penalties awarded their way in the space of five second half minutes.

And when Graham Burke hit the winner on 72 minutes, they were on their way to the semi-finals.

For Webster and his team-mates, it was a case of what might have been.

And while Harps can take some pleasure from the fact that they'll be back playing Premier Division football next season, Webster insisted there was enough quality in the squad to do even better in this campaign.

He spoke to reporter Diarmaid Doherty.