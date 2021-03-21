Contact

Harps duo likely to miss Friday night's trip to Oriel Park

LISTEN: Ethan Boyle delighted with winning start

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Finn Harps may have got off to a wonderful winning start on Saturday night, but the treatment table has already been in action.

Both Ryan Connolly and Karl O'Sullivan were forced out of the action after picking up injuries during the 1-0 win over Bohemians.

Indeed Connolly was forced to hobble off in the dying minutes with what looked to be a worrying hamstring problem. And with their full quota of five substitutes already on the field, Harps were forced to finish the game with ten men.

Speaking after the game, Harps boss Ollie Horgan said both players could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with early indications that their injuries were of major concern.

Harps go to Dundalk this Friday night full of confidence after their opening night win, but Horgan may well need to dip into his big squad with changes to his starting eleven almost a certainty.

Meanwhile, one of his pre-season signings Ethan Boyle said the win over Bohs was the perfect start to the season.

He spoke afterwards to reporter, Diarmaid Doherty 

