REACTION: A special night for Harps debutante Johnny Dunleavy

On a night when Finn Harps fell to a second defeat of the season - losing 2-0 to St Patrick's Athletic - it was a night to remember for local man Johnny Dunleavy.
The Ballybofey native was a surprise inclusion from the start as Harps took on the joint league leaders.
He's been training with Harps in recent weeks, but the club didn't announce that he had signed a deal prior to Friday night's game.
The result didn't go his team's way, but the former Sligo Rovers man was delighted to be involved.
As a boy who used to watch his local team on the terraces at Finn Park, Dunleavy would have dreamed of one day lining out for Harps.
He has been plagued by injury concerns over a great career, and his first appearance for Harps comes after another lengthy lay-off. He said his mum probably had a candle lit to help him get through this game without any injury problems.
So he insisted that despite the defeat, it was a special night for him.
He spoke after the game to reporter Diarmaid Doherty
