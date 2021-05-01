REACTION: 'We shot ourselves in the foot conceding two goals from set pieces' - McNamee

Finn Harps slipped to another league defeat on Friday night when losing out 2-0 at home to the champions Shamrock Rovers in Ballybofey.

Despite the result, it was a decent performance from Ollie Horgan's side.

Barry McNamee - Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Speaking after the game, Harps midfielder Barry McNamee insisted there were plenty of positives to take from the Harps display as they prepare to take on his former club Derry City on Bank Holiday Monday night.

The Ramelton man gave his thoughts after Friday night's game at Finn Park to reporter, Diarmaid Doherty

MAIN PIC: Sean Hoare of Shamrock Rovers heads his side's second goal at Finn Park on Friday night. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile