THREE-GAME BAN FOR HORGAN: 'It's got to the stage where you can't question a referee'

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has said the circumstances which have led to him being hit with a three-game suspension after he was shown a red card during last month's defeat against Shamrock Rovers has left a sour taste.

The Harps boss said the refusal by the match referee to offer an explanation for his sending off was ‘not good enough’.

And Horgan said it has now got to the stage where a manager can’t question a decision by a referee.

The Harps boss has been served a three game ban which will mean he will be suspended for Friday night's visit of Dundalk, and the following matches against Drogheda United and Waterford FC.

He had picked up a number of yellow cards in the opening series of games. The red card which was brandished by match referee Rob Hennessy in the home game against Rovers on April 30, came after Harps appeared to be initially awarded a free kick following an incident involving Johnny Dunleavy with 12 minutes to play.

However, the decision was then reversed and from the set-piece, Shamrock Rovers opened the scoring. They went on to win 2-0.

Horgan spoke to Diarmaid Doherty