Ryan Connolly could feature as Harps head to Waterford

Search our Archive
It's one win in eight games now for Finn Harps following Friday night's 1-0 defeat to Drogheda United at Finn Park.
Their Premier Division campaign continues on Monday night with a long trip to Waterford.
Harps assistant manager Paul Hegarty said the team could again show changes as the squad is tested to the limited by this busy run of games.
Ryan Connolly could feature for the Donegal side after he was back in the match-day squad on Friday night for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the campaign against Bohs.
His return to action will be a major boost to Harps who beat Waterford twice last season - a 3-2 win at the RSC in August was followed by a memorable 1-0 in Ballybofey in November which secured Premier Division status.
Speaking after Friday night's game against Drogheda, Hegarty said he wasn't too concerned about his team's recent run of form and said a number of the results could easily have gone Harps' way.
He spoke to reporter, Diarmaid Doherty
Click on audio to hear interview
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Great support: Charlie McDaid’s quality of life has dramatically improved over the past six years, thanks in part to No Barriers
UPSET: Donegal claimed a big scalp when the ybeat Mayo in last season's Nickey Rackard final. PICTURE: Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.