REACTION: New Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin savours special day

It all went according to plan for Donegal manager Maxi Curran as his team opened their new league campaign with an impressive win over Westmeath in Ballybofey on Sunday.

The victory sets up Donegal up nicely ahead of a busy run of games.

And while they can improve on this display, getting points on the board will have been the aim before throw-in.

It was a day to remember for Niamh McLaughlin who captained the team for the first time, and hit two goals in the 2-13 to 1-7 victory.

She admitted to reporter Tom Comack after the game, that she wasn't sure who got the final touch before the ball ended up in the back of the net for the opening goal.