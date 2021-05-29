MID-SEASON BREAK: Ollie and Harps to seek holy intervention in Knock!

Search our Archive
29/05/2021
You've got to hand it to Ollie Horgan - even in moments of deep disappointment, he can still offer a smile.
The Harps boss was visibly downbeat as he summed up his team's performance in the aftermath of Friday night's 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers.
He praised his team for another excellent display, but was left hugely frustrated by the concession of two goals, both from set-piece situations.
Horgan also saw Sligo reduced to ten men for the final half hour following the dismissal of Romeo Parks, and said his team continued to carry a major threat during that stage of the game.
Sadly for Harps, they went unrewarded for another good performance and now face into a two week break before their next game at Shamrock Rovers on June 11.
Asked what he plans for his players over the next few weeks, Horgan revealed they might be seeking some holy intervention!
He was speaking to reporter, Diarmaid Doherty
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Harps boss Ollie Horgan - back on the sidelines for Friday night's visit of Sligo Rovers PICTURE: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.