Search our Archive

29/05/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

MID-SEASON BREAK: Ollie and Harps to seek holy intervention in Knock!

Reaction from Friday night's north west derby

MID-SEASON BREAK: Ollie and Harps to seek holy intervention in Knock!

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

You've got to hand it to Ollie Horgan - even in moments of deep disappointment, he can still offer a smile.

The Harps boss was visibly downbeat as he summed up his team's performance in the aftermath of Friday night's 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers.

He praised his team for another excellent display, but was left hugely frustrated by the concession of two goals, both from set-piece situations.

Horgan also saw Sligo reduced to ten men for the final half hour following the dismissal of Romeo Parks, and said his team continued to carry a major threat during that stage of the game.

Sadly for Harps, they went unrewarded for another good performance and now face into a two week break before their next game at Shamrock Rovers on June 11.

Asked what he plans for his players over the next few weeks, Horgan revealed they might be seeking some holy intervention!

He was speaking to reporter, Diarmaid Doherty

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie