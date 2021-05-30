REACTION: Hard work put in during lockdown paying off - Katie Herron

Donegal recorded a notable win over Mayo on Saturday evening to make it two wins from two in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
This was another hard earned win for Maxi Curran's side, who were able to built on last weekend's victory over Westmeath with another great result, defeating Mayo by 1-11 to 0-11
Midfielder Katy Herron told reporter Tom Comack afterwards, that the hard work put in by the players during lockdown, appears to be paying off.
She said the players were able to dig deep when it mattered towards the end.
Karen Guthrie who hit six points in Saturday night's win over Mayo in Ballybofey PICTURE: Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
