LISTEN: Naomh Brid manager Michael Gallagher is confident that his side will get back on track

Naomh Brid lost out narrowly to Malin on Sunday, their fourth defeat of the campaign, but manager Michael Gallagher says he has confidence that they can turn their season around.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.