REACTION: Horgan bemoans 'soft' penalty as Harps drop into relegation mix

Harps boss insists his team have to turn things around quickly

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ollie Horgan insists Finn Harps need to find a win from somewhere and bring an end to a run of results which has seen his team dragged back down into the relegation mix.

Friday night's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Waterford FC in Ballybofey means the Munster club are now just four points adrift of Harps who remain in 8th place in the Premier Division.

It means the Donegal side are hovering precariously close to the relegation play-off position and while there's still a long way to go in the season, the Harps manager admits the time has come for his team to bring an end to this poor run of form.

He gave his thoughts after Friday night's game to reporter, Diarmaid Doherty

SEE ALSO: Match report - Harps 0, Waterford 1

