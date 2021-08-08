08/08/2021

LISTEN: Booked before his introduction, substitute Boyd delighted with Harps' win

Unusual yellow card for Harps striker

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

Sean Boyd said he's keen to play his part as Finn Harps prepare themselves for another end-of-season survival battle.

Saturday night's 1-0 at The Showgrounds was a real shot in the arm for the Donegal squad who up until this game, hadn't won in eight league games.

Boyd came off the bench to help his team to victory - after picking up a yellow card while warming up on the sideline!

He said he would love a chance in the starting eleven - but is willing to do whatever's asked of him in the weeks ahead.

He spoke to reporter Diarmaid Doherty

