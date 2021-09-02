Search our Archive

02/09/2021

INTERVIEW: Harps secretary Kathy outlines supporter arrangements for Rovers game

Face-masks, temperature checks and social distancing - a new football experience for Harps fans

INTERVIEW: Harps secretary Kathy outlines supporter arrangements for Rovers game

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

It’s going to be a very different experience for Finn Harps fans who are planning to attend Friday night’s Premier Division game with Shamrock Rovers in Ballybofey.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, supporters are being urged to purchase their tickets for the game online.

And when they arrive at the ground, their tickets, and their temperatures will be checked by stewards who will be operating special scanners at all entrances.

Fans will also be asked to wear face-masks, and to observe social distancing when watching the game.

A further easing of restrictions means that 2,100 tickets are on sale for Friday night’s game - a significant increase on the 800 allowed for the recent home games against St. Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City.

And Harps fans are being urged to get there early. Kick off on Friday night is 8pm.

Club secretary, Kathy Taaffe has been outlining the arrangements that will be put in place the visit of the league leaders.

She was speaking to reporter Diarmaid Doherty.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media