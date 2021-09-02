INTERVIEW: Harps secretary Kathy outlines supporter arrangements for Rovers game

It’s going to be a very different experience for Finn Harps fans who are planning to attend Friday night’s Premier Division game with Shamrock Rovers in Ballybofey.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, supporters are being urged to purchase their tickets for the game online.

And when they arrive at the ground, their tickets, and their temperatures will be checked by stewards who will be operating special scanners at all entrances.

Fans will also be asked to wear face-masks, and to observe social distancing when watching the game.

A further easing of restrictions means that 2,100 tickets are on sale for Friday night’s game - a significant increase on the 800 allowed for the recent home games against St. Patrick’s Athletic and Derry City.

And Harps fans are being urged to get there early. Kick off on Friday night is 8pm.

Club secretary, Kathy Taaffe has been outlining the arrangements that will be put in place the visit of the league leaders.

She was speaking to reporter Diarmaid Doherty.