Audio: Horgan praises the 'audacity' of stand-in goalkeeper Johnny Dunleavy

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan admitted he was content enough to hear the final whistle despite the fact his team conceded a 90th minute equalizer against Derry City tonight.
The north-western rivals played out a frantic 2-2 draw at the Brandywell Stadium with Joe Thomson smashing a late equaliser, before he and Mark Anthony McGinley, the Harps goalkeeper were sent off in the shuffles that followed. Johnny Dunleavy took over in goal as Harps held on in the seven-pus minutes of injury time.
"It was coming," Horgan said of the late goal. "They came at us in droves. To be fair to Johnny he had the audacity to go in goals and help us see it out. He didn't have to do that."
More News
Joe Peoples, right, looking at plans for a social housing development in Letterkenny in 2019 with then housing minister Eogan Murphy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.