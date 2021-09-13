LISTEN: Horgan bemoans not getting some big decisions as Harps go down to Bohemians

Finn Harps Ollie Horgan took tonight's 2-1 loss to Bohemians at Finn Park on the chin.
Horgan admits his team weren't at their best and trailed 2-0 with Promise Omochere and Georgie Kelly on the mark for the Dubliners before a Ryan Rainey goal 10 minutes from time set up a titanic finish.
Horgan felt that while his side were indebted to goalkeeper Gerard Doherty for still being in the game late on, a number of decisions didn't go his team's way, as he explained to Diarmaid Doherty.
More News
The Covid-19 incidence in Donegal has dropped below 1,000 cases over 14 days for the first time since mid-August
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.