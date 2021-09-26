LISTEN: Aodh Ruadh joint captain happy that his side recovered from poor start

Aodh Ruadh upset the odds to share the spoils with Naomh Conaill in Munday's Field in a cracking senior championship game. They were nine points down at one stage but could have won it in the end.
After the game Peter Campbell got the reaction of joint captain Shane McGrath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.