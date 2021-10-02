LISTEN: Michael Hegarty on his 100th championship game not enamoured with way competition is run this year

Michael Hegarty, as predicted, made his 100th appearance in the Donegal senior championship for his club, Kilcar, on Friday night when he came on against Ardara.
After the game Peter Campbell spoke to the Kilcar legend, who has strong opinions on the way the championship is being conducted, especially in this year. He feels there are just too many dead rubber games.
Michael was speaking after the game in Pearse Park, Ardara
