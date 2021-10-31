LISTEN: Glenfin's Frank McGlynn happy to see his side retain senior status

While he might not have been able to tog out because of a tight quad, Frank McGlynn was happy with the way his side performed in overcoming Bundoran to retain their senior championship status.
After the game he spoke to Peter Campbell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.