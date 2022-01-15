LISTEN : St Columba's manager Shea Murrin happy with efforts of his young team

St Columba's, Glenties lost out to St Patrick's, Downpatrick in the quarter-final of the McLarnon Cup but manager Shea Murrin was very proud of the way his young charges kept going to the end
He was speaking after the game to Peter Campbell
